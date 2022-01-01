Nachos in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve nachos
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|Not So Average Nachos
|$11.00
|1\\2 Not So Avg Nachos
|$6.00
More about Severn Inn
Severn Inn
1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis
|Brisket Nachos
|$17.00
goat cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot and herb vinaigrette
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Half Nacho
|$6.50
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheeses, sauce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With chicken or ground beef. Just a little bit smaller!
|Nachos
|$11.00
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheeses, sauce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With chicken or ground beef.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|BBQ Nachos
|$10.99
Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Nachos
Our classic tortilla chips with beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, guacamole, sour cream and melted Mexican cheese.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Nachos Grande
|$13.25
A heaping platter of crispy chips topped with Salsa Chicken, sour cream, refried beans, New Mexico red chile sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Available with beef.
|Fajita Nachos
|$11.75
Individual tortilla chips topped with refried beans, grilled chicken and jack cheese. Available with Steak and cheddar cheese.
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Pizza Pan Nachos
|$12.00
More about RAMS HEAD ON STAGE
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ON STAGE
33 West St, Annapolis
|Pizza Pan Nachos
|$12.00