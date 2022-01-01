Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve nachos

Annapolis Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Not So Average Nachos$11.00
1\\2 Not So Avg Nachos$6.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
Severn Inn image

 

Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Nachos$17.00
goat cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot and herb vinaigrette
More about Severn Inn
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Nacho$6.50
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheeses, sauce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With chicken or ground beef. Just a little bit smaller!
Nachos$11.00
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheeses, sauce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With chicken or ground beef.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
BBQ Nachos image

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Nachos$10.99
Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Nachos image

 

Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos
Our classic tortilla chips with beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, guacamole, sour cream and melted Mexican cheese.
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Grande$13.25
A heaping platter of crispy chips topped with Salsa Chicken, sour cream, refried beans, New Mexico red chile sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Available with beef.
Fajita Nachos$11.75
Individual tortilla chips topped with refried beans, grilled chicken and jack cheese. Available with Steak and cheddar cheese.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Pan Nachos$12.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
RAMS HEAD ON STAGE image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ON STAGE

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Pizza Pan Nachos$12.00
More about RAMS HEAD ON STAGE

