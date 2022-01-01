Omelettes in Annapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Omelette$6.50
Create Your Own Omelette$10.00
Kitchen Sink Omelette$13.00
Omelette made with bacon, ham, tri-color peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, and topped with hollandaise.
More about Main & Market
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Benny Omelette$12.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Consumer pic

 

Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Omelette$9.49
Three eggs, green pepper, tomato, onion, mushroom, spinach, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
Western Omelette$10.49
Three eggs, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
Build Your Own Omelette$10.49
Three eggs, your choice of cheese, protein, and veggies. Served with your choice of toast.
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pick 3 Omelette$14.00
3 Eggs omelette served with home fries and your choice of toast.
Wild, Wild, West Omelette$14.00
caramelized onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese, house made hot sauce
Veggie Omelette$14.00
mushrooms, spinach, Boursin cheese
More about Light House Bistro
Blue Rooster Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Three Egg Omelette$12.00
More about Blue Rooster Cafe

