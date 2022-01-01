Omelettes in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve omelettes
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Kid Omelette
|$6.50
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$10.00
|Kitchen Sink Omelette
|$13.00
Omelette made with bacon, ham, tri-color peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, and topped with hollandaise.
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Benny Omelette
|$12.00
Bread and Butter Kitchen
303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis
|Veggie Omelette
|$9.49
Three eggs, green pepper, tomato, onion, mushroom, spinach, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
|Western Omelette
|$10.49
Three eggs, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$10.49
Three eggs, your choice of cheese, protein, and veggies. Served with your choice of toast.
Light House Bistro
202 West Street, Annapolis
|Pick 3 Omelette
|$14.00
3 Eggs omelette served with home fries and your choice of toast.
|Wild, Wild, West Omelette
|$14.00
caramelized onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese, house made hot sauce
|Veggie Omelette
|$14.00
mushrooms, spinach, Boursin cheese