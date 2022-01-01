Pad thai in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve pad thai
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Pad Thai
|$20.00
Garlic, shallots, green onions, carrots, peanuts and bean spouts tossed with rice noodles and a peanut tamarind sauce, sprinkled with fresh cilantro and basil and served with a wedge of lime
SALADS
Lemongrass
167 west street, Annapolis
|Side Pad Thai Noodle
|$1.50
|Chesapeake Pad Thai
|$19.95
Our original West St. Pad Thai topped with jumbo lump crab. The perfect balance of bitter, sweet, salty, and sour flavors. Topped with Old Bay
Spice Level: No Spice
|Pad Thai
|$14.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce.
Spice Level: No Spice
SALADS
Lemongrass Too
2625 housley rd, Annapolis
|Pad Thai
|$14.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce
*GF*
|Kids Pad Thai
|$8.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce
|Chesapeake Pad Thai
|$19.95
Our original West St. Pad Thai topped with jumbo lump crab. The perfect balance of bitter, sweet, salty, and sour flavors.