Pad thai in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve pad thai

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$20.00
Garlic, shallots, green onions, carrots, peanuts and bean spouts tossed with rice noodles and a peanut tamarind sauce, sprinkled with fresh cilantro and basil and served with a wedge of lime
More about Main & Market
SALADS

Lemongrass

167 west street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Pad Thai Noodle$1.50
Chesapeake Pad Thai$19.95
Our original West St. Pad Thai topped with jumbo lump crab. The perfect balance of bitter, sweet, salty, and sour flavors. Topped with Old Bay
Spice Level: No Spice
Pad Thai$14.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce.
Spice Level: No Spice
More about Lemongrass
SALADS

Lemongrass Too

2625 housley rd, Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$14.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce
*GF*
Kids Pad Thai$8.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce
Chesapeake Pad Thai$19.95
Our original West St. Pad Thai topped with jumbo lump crab. The perfect balance of bitter, sweet, salty, and sour flavors.
More about Lemongrass Too

