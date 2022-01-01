Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve pasta salad

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pint, Pasta Salad$8.00
Pasta Salad$4.00
More about Main & Market
Red Red Wine Bar image

 

Red Red Wine Bar

189B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad$3.00
More about Red Red Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Salad$5.00
Homemade Pasta Salad made with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions and Pepper Parmesan Ranch dressing.
1 pound Pasta Salad$7.99
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PASTA SALAD$3.25
Penne pasta mixed with grape tomatoes, basil, peppadew peppers, feta, and olive oil
More about Eastport Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Reuben

Meatball Subs

Blueberry Pancakes

Meat Calzones

Taco Salad

Bread Pudding

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Rangoon

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston