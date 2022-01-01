Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve pies

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
baked chicken in a creamy white sauce with carrots, celery, peas, fresh thyme and parsley baked in a golden, flaky pie crust, and served with a side of cripsy garlic parmesan broccoli
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Chocolate Mousse Pie$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Apple Pie$7.00
Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$9.00
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mud Pie$7.00
Oreo crust topped with caramel, coffee ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie$7.00
Very creamy Vanilla custard pudding with topped with our homemade whip cream and fresh shredded toasted coconut.
Key Lime Pie$7.00
A creamy custard made with fresh squeezed limes and the right amount of sweetness with a graham cracker crust.
FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LIZ’S HAND PIE$4.25
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

188 Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Whoopie Pie$3.00
BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Pie$16.00
It doesn’t get much better than pot pie, it just doesn’t! The ultimate comfort food. Pecan-smoked chicken in a creamy sauce, with tender, flavorful vegetables. Served with a side salad.
Pecan Pie$8.00
Key Lime Pie$7.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
Paula's Peanut Butter Pie$6.00




