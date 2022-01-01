Pies in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve pies
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$20.00
baked chicken in a creamy white sauce with carrots, celery, peas, fresh thyme and parsley baked in a golden, flaky pie crust, and served with a side of cripsy garlic parmesan broccoli
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
|Chocolate Mousse Pie
|$7.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
|Apple Pie
|$7.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Mud Pie
|$7.00
Oreo crust topped with caramel, coffee ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$7.00
Very creamy Vanilla custard pudding with topped with our homemade whip cream and fresh shredded toasted coconut.
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
A creamy custard made with fresh squeezed limes and the right amount of sweetness with a graham cracker crust.
More about Eastport Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Eastport Kitchen
923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis
|LIZ’S HAND PIE
|$4.25
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
188 Main Street, Annapolis
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.00
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Pot Pie
|$16.00
It doesn’t get much better than pot pie, it just doesn’t! The ultimate comfort food. Pecan-smoked chicken in a creamy sauce, with tender, flavorful vegetables. Served with a side salad.
|Pecan Pie
|$8.00
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.00
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.00
|Paula's Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.00