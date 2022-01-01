Pulled pork sandwiches in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
|Kid BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$6.99
Kid-sized pulled pork sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.