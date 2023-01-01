Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pupusa in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve pupusa

Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis

1407 Forest Dr, Annapolis

Takeout
Pupusas$2.50
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill - 2134 Forest Dr

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

TakeoutDelivery
Pupusa (1PC)$4.00
Traditional Salvadorian dish made with corn dough and stuffed with the options of (Queso, Frijol con Queso, Pollo Con Queso, Revueltas (Pork, Cheese, Bean))
Pupusas (2PC)$7.00
Traditional Salvadorian dish made with corn dough and stuffed with the options of (Queso, Frijol con Queso, Pollo Con Queso, Revueltas (Pork, Cheese, Bean))
Kids Pupusa$8.00
Pupusa with a side of rice.
