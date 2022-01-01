Quesadillas in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Soul
BBQ • TAPAS
Soul
2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
Corn tortilla, cheddar and shredded chicken
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Thai Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
A chipotle pepper tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken fresh cilantro, shredded red cabbage, mozzarella, thai peanut sauce, and served with sweet thai chili sauce
|Southwest Quesadilla
|$10.00
a chipotle pepper tortilla stuffed with corn & black bean salsa, baby spinach, cheddar cheese, chipotle scallion cream drizzle
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheeses, on a wheat tortilla.
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|1\\2 Korean BBQ Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Korean BBQ Quesadilla
|$10.00
More about Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
169 West Street, Annapolis
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen
Bread and Butter Kitchen
303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.89
Cheese quesadilla served with house salsa, fresh fruit, and our house chips. Add grilled chicken for $2.00
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.25
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Quesadilla Cancun
|$13.00
12’’ tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack/Cheddar cheese, carnitas, chipotle sauce, avocado and pico de gallo, topped with lettuce and sour cream. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
Kids Quesadilla with chicken. Served w/ Fries
|Quesadilla Clasica
|$13.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with salad, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.50
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.00
More about The Brass Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)