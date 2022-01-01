Quesadillas in Annapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve quesadillas

BBQ • TAPAS

Soul

2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Corn tortilla, cheddar and shredded chicken
More about Soul
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
A chipotle pepper tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken fresh cilantro, shredded red cabbage, mozzarella, thai peanut sauce, and served with sweet thai chili sauce
Southwest Quesadilla$10.00
a chipotle pepper tortilla stuffed with corn & black bean salsa, baby spinach, cheddar cheese, chipotle scallion cream drizzle
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheeses, on a wheat tortilla.
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
1\\2 Korean BBQ Quesadilla$6.00
Korean BBQ Quesadilla$10.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

169 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4 (818 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
More about Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$7.89
Cheese quesadilla served with house salsa, fresh fruit, and our house chips. Add grilled chicken for $2.00
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla$5.25
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla Cancun$13.00
12’’ tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack/Cheddar cheese, carnitas, chipotle sauce, avocado and pico de gallo, topped with lettuce and sour cream. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Kids Quesadilla with chicken. Served w/ Fries
Quesadilla Clasica$13.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with salad, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$6.50
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (854 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

