Salmon in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve salmon
InGrano Bistro • Bakery
302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis
|Salmon Toast
|$15.00
Pastrami Smoked Salmon, Hard Boiled Egg, Dill Whipped Feta, Pickled Shallots, Chive
BBQ • TAPAS
Soul
2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis
|Salmon Vieux Carre
|$17.00
Sauteed blackened salmon with a side of fried Brussels sprouts, bacon lardons, smokey honey and lime
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Salmon Salsa Verde
|$19.00
salmon fillet rubbed with cumin & paprika, seared and topped with salsa verde,
accompanied by aromatic jasmine rice and sauteed garlic green beans
|Herb Crusted Salmon
|$24.00
Our famous herb crusted salmon fillet topped with mustard dill sauce, served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
|Pesto Salmon Bowl
|$18.00
grilled salmon, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, wild rice, and basil pesto sauce
SUSHI
Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
195 Main St, Annapolis
|Asp Smk Salmon
|$8.00
inside: asparagus & smoked salmon // outside: sesame seeds
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.00
inside: salmon & avocado // outside: sesame seeds
|Chopped Salmon Salad
|$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|BBQ Salmon
|$16.00
|Whiskey Salmon
|$26.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
169 West Street, Annapolis
|ADD Salmon
|$7.00
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
Asparagus, roasted blackened brussels, honey bourbon glaze
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Salmon Ajillo
|$20.00
Garlic encrusted salmon, baked and served with potatoes and veggies.
|Salmon Tropical Tacos
|$18.00
Blackened Salmon on Corn Tortillas topped with a mango salsa. Served with rice and beans.
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Baked Salmon on top of spinach and romaine lettuce, boiled egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and avocado. House Vinaigrette served on the side.
Forward Brewing
418 4th St, Annapolis
|Indian Candy Smoked Salmon
|$5.00
Sweet smoked salmon from Ivy City Smokehouse.
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$15.98
Caesar with romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Topped with a seasoned baked Salmon fillet.
|Jammin' Salmon
|$16.99
A salmon filet, jazzed up with our special seasoning, served with seasoned rice and vegetable medley. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
FRENCH FRIES
Eastport Kitchen
923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis
|SALMON SALAD
|$16.50
Spinach, green beans, hard-boiled egg, potatoes, tomatoes, grainy mustard vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Salmon Salad
|$12.99
6oz. Grilled salmon topped with lime pistachio crumble. Served with mix lettuce and roasted vegetables
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
DRY 85
193B Main Street, Annapolis
|Salmon & Kale
|$16.00
SEAFOOD
Light House Bistro
202 West Street, Annapolis
|SMOKED SALMON AVO TOAST
|$14.50
Multigrain Toast with Fresh Avocado and Tomato with Smoked Salmon, Capers and Shallots
Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen
150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis
|Stuffed Salmon
|$18.00
Wild-caught baked salmon stuffed with crab meat & served with garlic & oil broccoli
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
|Salmon Forno
|$18.00
Wild-caught baked seasoned salmon, shrimp, capers & creamy butter lemon sauce. Served over linguini
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Spicy Salmon
|$16.00
Collards, Basmati Rice, Bacon, Blackened Salmon & Siracha Aioli
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Salmon Salsa Mango
|$20.00
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz), topped with our delicious mango salsa, two shrimps served over chipotle salsa with Mexican mashed potatoes and tortillas.
|Salmon Dona Tibe
|$20.00
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with mole Oaxaca, rice, vegetables and tortillas.
Level a Small Plates Lounge
69 West Street, Annapolis
|Miso Glazed Salmon
|$16.00
Organic Salmon, miso/ginger glaze, sake butter sauce, grilled broccolini
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$15.50
Organic Salmon, coconut sticky rice, cucumber, mango, pickled jalapeño, mango
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Salmon Bowl
|$13.49
Mesquite-grilled fresh salmon with seasonal veggies, spinach, rice, black beans and mango salsa.
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis
1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis
|Salmon
|$29.00
Mediterranean Couscous | Roasted Pepper Sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Salmon BLT
|$17.00
|Atlantic Salmon
|$23.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Salmon BLT
|$17.00