Salmon in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve salmon

InGrano Bistro • Bakery

302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Toast$15.00
Pastrami Smoked Salmon, Hard Boiled Egg, Dill Whipped Feta, Pickled Shallots, Chive
More about InGrano Bistro • Bakery
BBQ • TAPAS

Soul

2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Vieux Carre$17.00
Sauteed blackened salmon with a side of fried Brussels sprouts, bacon lardons, smokey honey and lime
More about Soul
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Salsa Verde$19.00
salmon fillet rubbed with cumin & paprika, seared and topped with salsa verde,
accompanied by aromatic jasmine rice and sauteed garlic green beans
Herb Crusted Salmon$24.00
Our famous herb crusted salmon fillet topped with mustard dill sauce, served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Pesto Salmon Bowl$18.00
grilled salmon, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, wild rice, and basil pesto sauce
More about Main & Market
SUSHI

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar

195 Main St, Annapolis

Avg 4 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Asp Smk Salmon$8.00
inside: asparagus & smoked salmon // outside: sesame seeds
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
inside: salmon & avocado // outside: sesame seeds
Chopped Salmon Salad$9.00
More about Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
Red Red Wine Bar

189B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry Salmon$28.00
More about Red Red Wine Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Salmon$16.00
Whiskey Salmon$26.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

169 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4 (818 reviews)
Takeout
ADD Salmon$7.00
Grilled Salmon$22.00
Asparagus, roasted blackened brussels, honey bourbon glaze
More about Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Ajillo$20.00
Garlic encrusted salmon, baked and served with potatoes and veggies.
Salmon Tropical Tacos$18.00
Blackened Salmon on Corn Tortillas topped with a mango salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Salmon Cobb Salad$18.00
Baked Salmon on top of spinach and romaine lettuce, boiled egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and avocado. House Vinaigrette served on the side.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Forward Brewing

418 4th St, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Indian Candy Smoked Salmon$5.00
Sweet smoked salmon from Ivy City Smokehouse.
More about Forward Brewing
Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$15.98
Caesar with romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Topped with a seasoned baked Salmon fillet.
Jammin' Salmon$16.99
A salmon filet, jazzed up with our special seasoning, served with seasoned rice and vegetable medley. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
More about Red Hot & Blue
FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON SALAD$16.50
Spinach, green beans, hard-boiled egg, potatoes, tomatoes, grainy mustard vinaigrette
More about Eastport Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$12.99
6oz. Grilled salmon topped with lime pistachio crumble. Served with mix lettuce and roasted vegetables
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

DRY 85

193B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon & Kale$16.00
More about DRY 85
SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SMOKED SALMON AVO TOAST$14.50
Multigrain Toast with Fresh Avocado and Tomato with Smoked Salmon, Capers and Shallots
More about Light House Bistro
Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Salmon$18.00
Wild-caught baked salmon stuffed with crab meat & served with garlic & oil broccoli
Salmon Salad$15.00
Salmon Forno$18.00
Wild-caught baked seasoned salmon, shrimp, capers & creamy butter lemon sauce. Served over linguini
More about Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon$16.00
Collards, Basmati Rice, Bacon, Blackened Salmon & Siracha Aioli
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salsa Mango$20.00
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz), topped with our delicious mango salsa, two shrimps served over chipotle salsa with Mexican mashed potatoes and tortillas.
Salmon Dona Tibe$20.00
Pan seared salmon fillet (6oz). Served with mole Oaxaca, rice, vegetables and tortillas.
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Level a Small Plates Lounge

69 West Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Glazed Salmon$16.00
Organic Salmon, miso/ginger glaze, sake butter sauce, grilled broccolini
Salmon Poke Bowl$15.50
Organic Salmon, coconut sticky rice, cucumber, mango, pickled jalapeño, mango
More about Level a Small Plates Lounge
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Bowl$13.49
Mesquite-grilled fresh salmon with seasonal veggies, spinach, rice, black beans and mango salsa.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis

1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$29.00
Mediterranean Couscous | Roasted Pepper Sauce
More about Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon BLT$17.00
Atlantic Salmon$23.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon BLT$17.00
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN





