Seafood salad in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve seafood salad

Red Red Wine Bar image

 

Red Red Wine Bar

189B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Cobb Salad$18.00
More about Red Red Wine Bar
Lemongrass image

SALADS

Lemongrass

167 west street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Salad$11.95
Shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid tossed with onions, scallions, and celery in a spicy lime vinaigrette
Spice level 1/4
More about Lemongrass

