Shrimp fajitas in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Shrimp Fajita
|$21.00
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
|Fajita Burrito Shrimp
|$18.00
Burrito filled with Shrimp with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.