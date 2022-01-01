Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$18.00
Batter dipped and deep fried soft shell crab served on a kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato. Tartar sauce on the side with fries or pasta salad.
Soft Shell Crab Platter$28.00
Two deep fried soft shell crabs served with tartar sauce, fries and veggies.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Market House

25 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$21.00
More about Annapolis Market House

