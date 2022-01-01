Soft shell crabs in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
|$18.00
Batter dipped and deep fried soft shell crab served on a kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato. Tartar sauce on the side with fries or pasta salad.
|Soft Shell Crab Platter
|$28.00
Two deep fried soft shell crabs served with tartar sauce, fries and veggies.