Spaghetti in Annapolis

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Spaghetti Squash$16.00
Roasted Spaghetti Squash filled with mexican shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with ranchera sauce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico. Served with rice and beans.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti della Mamma Meat Sauce$12.99
Spaghetti della Mamma Meat Balls$12.99
Kids Spaghetti w/Tomato Sauce$6.99
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

220 Harker Place, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
kids spaghetti$6.95
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side spaghetti Tom Sauce$5.00
More about Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

