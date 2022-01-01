Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SD Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Main & Market
Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Crispy-fried and slightly sweet. Sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar upon request.
More about Red Hot & Blue
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

DRY 85

193B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about DRY 85
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

220 Harker Place, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (854 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
BGR

2101 Somerville Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
#Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce
More about BGR

