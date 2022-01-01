Sweet potato fries in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|SD Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99
Crispy-fried and slightly sweet. Sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar upon request.
More about DRY 85
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
DRY 85
193B Main Street, Annapolis
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
220 Harker Place, Annapolis
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.99
More about The Brass Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
More about BGR
BGR
2101 Somerville Road, Annapolis
|#Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce