Tacos in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve tacos

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, fresh pico de gallo, and served with hash browns.
Fish Tacos$13.00
seasoned white fish on flour tortillas with fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, chipotle tortilla strips and lime cilantro sauce | sub blackened shrimp - 15
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Tic Toc Tacos$16.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos$16.00
More about Severn Inn
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Platter$13.00
Two hard corn tortillas or soft flour tortillas with zesty ground beef or chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Taco Ala Carte$7.00
Taco A La Carte$5.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis

1407 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Taco Quesa$2.99
More about Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis
Forward Brewing

418 4th St, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$5.00
Roasted buffalo cauliflower & cabbage slaw on corn tortillas
Tinga Taco
Pulled heritage chicken (Joyce Farms) in chipotle tomato marinade w/ queso fresco and cilantro lime crema on corn tortillas (gf)
More about Forward Brewing
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs

100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Taco (2)$15.00
More about Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
16" Taco Pizza$20.99
White pizza with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar these and sour cream
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Sams on the Waterfront

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Street Tacos$14.00
Lightly Fried & served with Pico de Gallo, fresco, & jalapeno crema with your choice of Bibb or Corn tortillas
More about Sams on the Waterfront
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tex Mex Tacos$4.50
Tex-Mex style tacos made with flour tortillas, choice of protein, lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream
Mexican Street Tacos$4.00
Authentic Mexican Tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, onions and cilantro.
Fajita Tacos (NEW)$16.00
3 Tacos on flour tortillas topped with chicken and steak fajita, served with rice and beans.
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Soft Beef Taco$6.50
Taco Platter$39.99
Single Taco$5.50
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (854 reviews)
Takeout
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
Chicken Tacos$14.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN

