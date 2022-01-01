Tacos in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve tacos
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, fresh pico de gallo, and served with hash browns.
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
seasoned white fish on flour tortillas with fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, chipotle tortilla strips and lime cilantro sauce | sub blackened shrimp - 15
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|Tic Toc Tacos
|$16.00
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Taco Platter
|$13.00
Two hard corn tortillas or soft flour tortillas with zesty ground beef or chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
|Shrimp Taco Ala Carte
|$7.00
|Taco A La Carte
|$5.00
Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis
1407 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Birria Taco Quesa
|$2.99
Forward Brewing
418 4th St, Annapolis
|Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
|$5.00
Roasted buffalo cauliflower & cabbage slaw on corn tortillas
|Tinga Taco
Pulled heritage chicken (Joyce Farms) in chipotle tomato marinade w/ queso fresco and cilantro lime crema on corn tortillas (gf)
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis
|Blackened Chicken Taco (2)
|$15.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|16" Taco Pizza
|$20.99
White pizza with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar these and sour cream
Sams on the Waterfront
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS
|Baja Fish Street Tacos
|$14.00
Lightly Fried & served with Pico de Gallo, fresco, & jalapeno crema with your choice of Bibb or Corn tortillas
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Tex Mex Tacos
|$4.50
Tex-Mex style tacos made with flour tortillas, choice of protein, lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$4.00
Authentic Mexican Tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, onions and cilantro.
|Fajita Tacos (NEW)
|$16.00
3 Tacos on flour tortillas topped with chicken and steak fajita, served with rice and beans.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Kids Soft Beef Taco
|$6.50
|Taco Platter
|$39.99
|Single Taco
|$5.50
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00