Taquitos in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve taquitos
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Chicken Taquitos
|$12.00
Rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, fried to a golden brown, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Kids Taquitos
|$8.00
2 Taquitos. Served with Rice And Beans.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Taquito Platter
|$34.99
|Salsa Chicken Taquitos
|$11.25
Fire-roasted corn salsa & jack cheese wrapped in chipotle corn tortillas & deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce) mango salsa & jalapeño jelly.