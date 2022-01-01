Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve taquitos

Chicken Taquitos image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taquitos$12.00
Rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, fried to a golden brown, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill image

 

Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Taquitos$8.00
2 Taquitos. Served with Rice And Beans.
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquito Platter$34.99
Salsa Chicken Taquitos$11.25
Fire-roasted corn salsa & jack cheese wrapped in chipotle corn tortillas & deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce) mango salsa & jalapeño jelly.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex

