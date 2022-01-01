Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato basil soup in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants that serve tomato basil soup

Eastport Kitchen - 923 Chesapeake Ave

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup of the Day- Creamy Potato$6.50
More about Eastport Kitchen - 923 Chesapeake Ave
Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup of Tomato-Basil Soup$6.00
More about Light House Bistro

