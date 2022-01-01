Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve tomato soup

Forward Brewing image

 

Forward Brewing

418 4th St, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Soup$7.00
The classic, creamy tomato soup with basil. Served with a small cheese toast (but also pairs well with grilled cheese).
More about Forward Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Tomato Soup$4.49
Made from scratch - a classic comfort.
Grilled Cheese & Roasted Tomato Soup$9.29
A classic, our roasted tomato soup (vegan) is made from scratch and paired with a grilled cheese sandwich. Served with our house chips.
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

4 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.8 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HOT SOUP - 12OZ TOMATOE BASIL$5.50
SOUPERGIRL IS A LOCALLY MADE SMALL-BATCH, SIMPLE INGREDIENT SOUP COMPANY PRODUCING PLANT-BASED SOUPS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER SODIUM THAN LARGE BATCH SOUPS FROM CONVENTIONAL RETAIL OUTLETS.
More about Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Chicken Tenders

Texas Burgers

Croissants

Margherita Pizza

Shrimp Enchiladas

Spaghetti

Blueberry Pancakes

Cheesesteak Pizza

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston