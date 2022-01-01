Tomato soup in Annapolis
Forward Brewing
418 4th St, Annapolis
Tomato Soup
$7.00
The classic, creamy tomato soup with basil. Served with a small cheese toast (but also pairs well with grilled cheese).
Bread and Butter Kitchen
303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis
Roasted Tomato Soup
$4.49
Made from scratch - a classic comfort.
Grilled Cheese & Roasted Tomato Soup
$9.29
A classic, our roasted tomato soup (vegan) is made from scratch and paired with a grilled cheese sandwich. Served with our house chips.
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
4 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis
HOT SOUP - 12OZ TOMATOE BASIL
$5.50
SOUPERGIRL IS A LOCALLY MADE SMALL-BATCH, SIMPLE INGREDIENT SOUP COMPANY PRODUCING PLANT-BASED SOUPS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER SODIUM THAN LARGE BATCH SOUPS FROM CONVENTIONAL RETAIL OUTLETS.