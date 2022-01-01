Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Consumer pic

 

InGrano Bistro • Bakery

302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Chipotle Spiced Mushrooms, Scrambled Egg, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Onion, Chimmichurri
More about InGrano Bistro • Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burrito$8.99
Three eggs, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, housemade salsa, and shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$12.99
Yellow squash, zucchini, green beans & carrots, trio of cheese, pico de gallo, vegetarian black beans, Fresh Mex rice & our super hot salsa in a warm, whole wheat tortilla.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Chai Lattes

Nachos

Meatloaf

Hash Browns

Cookies

Egg Rolls

Chicken Piccata

Crab Fried Rice

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston