Waffles in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve waffles

BBQ • TAPAS

Soul

2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffle$15.00
Belgian waffle topped with homemade fried chicken tenders and andouille sausage gravy
More about Soul
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$15.00
carbon's golden malted belgium waffle topped with crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast tenderloin, smothered with country maple gravy and finished with scallions
Belgian Waffle$9.00
Made with Carbon's Golden Malted Waffle Batter
More about Main & Market
SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE$15.00
Belgian Waffle and Crispy Pulled Chicken served with butter and maple syrup
BIG WAFFLE$8.00
Belgian Waffle served with butter and maple syrup
More about Light House Bistro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
Waffle$10.00
Hot Honey Chicken N Waffles$12.00
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle$16.00
Four pieces of our award-winning, pecan-smoked fried chicken, on top of a fresh Belgian waffle. With butter and maple syrup on the side. One side
Belgian Waffle$13.00
A fluffy waffle, peaches, strawberries, and blueberries, finished with whipped cream and pecans.
Waffled Pig$15.00
We start with a crispy waffle, made with cornbread stuffing. Topped with a mound of creamy mashed potatoes, we add a healthy dose of our award-winning pulled pork... and drizzle it with gravy. Side of cranberry sauce!
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

