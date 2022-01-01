Waffles in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve waffles
More about Soul
BBQ • TAPAS
Soul
2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis
|Chicken & Waffle
|$15.00
Belgian waffle topped with homemade fried chicken tenders and andouille sausage gravy
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Chicken & Waffle
|$15.00
carbon's golden malted belgium waffle topped with crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast tenderloin, smothered with country maple gravy and finished with scallions
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
Made with Carbon's Golden Malted Waffle Batter
More about Light House Bistro
SEAFOOD
Light House Bistro
202 West Street, Annapolis
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
|$15.00
Belgian Waffle and Crispy Pulled Chicken served with butter and maple syrup
|BIG WAFFLE
|$8.00
Belgian Waffle served with butter and maple syrup
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.00
|Waffle
|$10.00
|Hot Honey Chicken N Waffles
|$12.00
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Chicken & Waffle
|$16.00
Four pieces of our award-winning, pecan-smoked fried chicken, on top of a fresh Belgian waffle. With butter and maple syrup on the side. One side
|Belgian Waffle
|$13.00
A fluffy waffle, peaches, strawberries, and blueberries, finished with whipped cream and pecans.
|Waffled Pig
|$15.00
We start with a crispy waffle, made with cornbread stuffing. Topped with a mound of creamy mashed potatoes, we add a healthy dose of our award-winning pulled pork... and drizzle it with gravy. Side of cranberry sauce!