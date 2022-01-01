Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS
721 W Golf Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
721 W Golf Rd
Hoffman Estates IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Egg Mania - Schamburg
Come in and enjoy!
EggHolic
Indian Street Food
Bombay Chopsticks - Hoffman Estates
Casual spot for Indian, Chinese & Thai cuisine plus creative alcoholic & nonalcoholic drinks.
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!