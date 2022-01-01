Go
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

721 W Golf Rd

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)

Popular Items

Tea (Chai)$1.25
Roti$0.75
Whole-wheat flatbread
Samosa Plate (2 Pc)$2.49
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Masala Dosa$9.99
Rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions
Chole Bhature$10.99
Masala chickpeas with 2 bhatura (Fried Bread) served with halwa, pickle, sweet yogurt, and onions.
Bhatura is made with all-purpose flour and yogurt.
Veg Platter 2$10.99
Choice of any 2 Vegetable, rice, 1 naan or 3 roti, pickle and salad
Pav Bhaji$9.99
Blend of spicy vegetables, served with toasted bread buns and raw onions/lime on the side
Gulab Jamun$0.99
Samosa Chat$8.99
Smashed samosa topped with spiced chickpeas, diced onions, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
Special Gujarati Thali$14.49
2 Daily special vegetables, 1 dal or kadhi, rice, 3 puri or 3 roti, raita, papad, pickle, 1 sweet & 1 snack
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

721 W Golf Rd

Hoffman Estates IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
