Go
Toast

Ann Arbor Distilling Co.

The Ann Arbor Distilling Company is an artisanal distiller creating handmade spirits from amazing resources across the State of Michigan

220 Felch St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fox River Michigan Whiskey$39.00
We created this Michigan whiskey with our signature 4-grain mash bill. Filtered through cherrywood charcoal for a smoky finish.
FIXED Barrel Aged Revolver 375ml$45.00
Fox River Michigan Whiskey, Spaulding's Coffee Liqueur, House Orange Bitters. Mixed and aged in Fox River Bourbon Barrels
Fox River Whiskey Sour 4pack/8oz cans$28.00
Fox River Michigan Whiskey, House Citrus Blend, Orange Bitters, Cane Sugar
ARBOR Greyhound 4pack/8oz cans$28.00
ARBOR Spring Gin, Grapefruit Juice, Rosemary Syrup
ARBOR Winter Gin$40.00
Our Winter Gin is our take on a classic London dry style gin. Juniper forward with notes of spruce.
Water Hill Absinthe Violette$62.00
Water Hill Absinthe Violette uses the classic ingredients of wormwood, fennel and star anise, along with other, less common ingredients that pay homage to the terroir of Michigan. Such as linden and elderflower. The resulting spirit is a unique violet hue that transforms into a cool lavender when diluted.
Lav Dorsata 4pck$32.00
Lavender infused Whiskey, Lavender Simple Syrup, and fresh squeezed Lemonade
Patch$5.00
ARBOR Spring Gin$40.00
Subtle and floral with notes of grapefruit, honeydew, bee pollen & beetroot. Hibiscus adds a pink hue to this sweet and earthy gin.
Spaulding's Coffee 750ml$40.00
Most folks feel like they have tried a coffee liqueur before. That is, until they try our take on it: cold brew concentrate blended with almond and vanilla, then barrel-aged to give it a roasted, full flavor without the excessive sweetness.
See full menu

Location

220 Felch St

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Casey's Tavern

No reviews yet

Welcome Back!

University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center

No reviews yet

Enjoy

The Earle Restaurant

No reviews yet

Italian and French cuisine. Let us prepare some delicious food for you to enjoy at home during the time of crisis. We look forward to serving you inside our beautiful facility once we are allowed to open again.

Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor

No reviews yet

Fritas and batidos. Casual cuban cuisine with friendly flare. Outstanding cocktails too. Best Happy Hour in town!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston