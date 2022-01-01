Go
Toast

Annare

Something you deserve

1309 5th st NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bomboloni$2.75
Italian donut with hazelnut chocolate crema
SLICE Caprese Cake$4.50
Slice of Italian chocolate and almond cake (Gluten-Free)
Bomboloni x4$10.00
4 Italian donuts with chocolate hazelnut crema
Millefoglie$5.75
Puff pastry, vanilla cream, strawberry
Tiramisu$6.25
Mascarpone tiramisu cream, coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers
Essi$3.95
Pistachio crema, pistachio
Tartellette Alle Pere$5.75
Red wine poached pears, almond cream 
Cannoli Siciliani$4.75
Classic Sicilian cannoli with ricotta, pistachio, chocolate, and candied orange
See full menu

Location

1309 5th st NE

Washington D.C. DC

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Cielo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stellina Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Our menu is simple, spirited, and celebrates the humble, yet robust street food culture of the southern Italian coast

Last Call

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Jambe Union Market

No reviews yet

Cheese and Charcuterie Deli And wine bar!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston