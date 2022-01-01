Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
Full Service Italian Restaurant
2021 Richmond Road
Popular Items
Location
2021 Richmond Road
Williamsburg VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Not Another Pancake House
Come in and enjoy!
Astronomical Pancake House
Come in and enjoy!
Tipsy Beans Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Le Yaca Williamsburg
Come in and enjoy!