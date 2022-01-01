Go
Toast

Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta

Full Service Italian Restaurant

2021 Richmond Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Fritta$9.99
Fried mozzarella served with marinara sauce or ranch
Philly Cheese Steak$11.99
Thinly sliced Ribeye steak with grilled onions, white American
cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and dressing
16" Combo$26.50
Pepperoni ,Italian sausage , mushrooms , green peppers
black olives , onions ,anchovies
16" Meatlover$23.50
pepperoni l Italian sausage l ham l meatballs
16" Anna's Cheese$16.99
Cheesy Garlic Bread$3.99
12" Anna's Cheese$11.99
Large Anna's House Salad$10.25
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, olives,
gorgonzola cheese in our homemade vinaigrette
Buffalo Wings Breaded$12.50
Lightly breaded and fried in spicy
wing sauce, served with ranch dressing
See full menu

Location

2021 Richmond Road

Williamsburg VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Not Another Pancake House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Astronomical Pancake House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tipsy Beans Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Yaca Williamsburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston