Go
Anna's Pizza - Buckroe image
Italian
Pizza

Anna's Pizza - Buckroe

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1979 E Pembroke Avenue

Hampton, VA 23663

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Meat Lover's
Please, no substitutions
Extra Large-12 Slices$15.99
Medium-6 Slices$10.99
Slice of Pizza
Anna's Greek Salad
Italian
The Original: Ham, Salami, Provolone; Dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
Large-8 Slices$13.99
Steak Philly
Sautéed steak, melted white American, mayo, lettuce, & tomato with our signature house dressing on the side.
Kid Pasta$7.99
Bacon Cheese Fries
Crisp fries topped with chopped bacon and shredded cheddar & mozzarella
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1979 E Pembroke Avenue, Hampton VA 23663

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Wing and a Prayer - Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paradise Ocean Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Skrimp Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

No reviews yet

100% Virginia apples, crushed to perfection to make the best cider on the coast of VA.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Anna's Pizza - Buckroe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston