Anna's Taqueria

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

236A Elm Street • $

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Carnitas Burrito$9.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito$8.45
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Super Steak Burrito$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Mexican Bowl$7.55
Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos. Served with two corn tortillas.
Taco$3.69
Specialty Al Pastor$3.75
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion. Served with Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime, and Guacomolio and Rojolio (two homemade sauces).
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

236A Elm Street

Somerville MA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

