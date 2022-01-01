Go
Anna's Taqueria

27 Lincoln Street

Popular Items

Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Taco$3.69
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Specialty Al Pastor$3.75
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion. Served with Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime, and Guacomolio and Rojolio (two homemade sauces).
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Carnitas Burrito$9.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Steak Burrito$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Chips & Guacamole$4.75
Location

27 Lincoln Street

Newton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
