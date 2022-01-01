Anna's Taqueria
Call us daily between 9 and 5, or order online anytime!
27 Lincoln Street
Popular Items
Location
27 Lincoln Street
Newton MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
b.good
Food with roots.
Anna's Taqueria
Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.
The Dining Car Cafe & Market
Scratch bakery, coffee, sandwiches, and prepared foods!
Farm Grill & Rotisserie
For over 20 years, the Farm Grill & Rotisserie has been serving up the area's best authentic Greek favorites.