Anna's Taqueria
Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127 • $$
Location
Boston MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
