Anna's Taqueria

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127 • $$

Avg 3 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Super Carnitas Burrito$9.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Specialty Al Pastor$3.75
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion. Served with Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime, and Guacomolio and Rojolio (two homemade sauces).
Regular Steak Burrito$8.49
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Mexican Bowl$7.55
Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos. Served with two corn tortillas.
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Taco$3.69
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Revival Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.
*Orders after 3pm are for our Meal Subscription preorders only

Flour Bakery Dalton St

No reviews yet

Make life sweeter, eat dessert first!

Select Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

a unique take on local seafood

Buttermilk & Bourbon

No reviews yet

Nationally recognized chef Jason Santos’ Buttermilk and Bourbon delivers Southern hospitality to guests in the heart of the Back Bay.
Drawing on the South’s trademark charm, the restaurant offers a vibrant, cozy atmosphere with an innovative American menu featuring Southern-influences. Santos, who currently owns and operates Boston’s Abby Lane and Citrus & Salt, channels his love of New Orleans and all things Southern to transport guests to the Bayou by way of Buttermilk & Bourbon.
Guests can enjoy pork belly cracklings; BBQ Shrimp; house-made biscuits; oyster chowder; crispy boudin; and house-fried chicken served either Southern-style, Nashville-style, or with sweet and spicy or white BBQ sauce. An oyster bar will also serve up a variety of local oysters as well as peel & eat shrimp. Buttermilk and Bourbon serves up hurricanes-on-tap, large-batch cocktails, and a selection of bourbon-based drinks.

