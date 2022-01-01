Go
Toast

Anne Marie's Pizza & Wine Co.

Our second location has finally opened! Stop in and see what all the hype is about. Our family is cooking up all the favorite Italian-american dishes and NY Style Pizza's of your dreams. Dine-in, carry-out, and delivery options available. Ask about our VIP Wine Club! All members receive free wine and 10% off for life!

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

2313 n federal hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2313 n federal hwy

Pompano Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sicilian Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Poke Company

No reviews yet

The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!

ColdFish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Legends Tavern & Grille

No reviews yet

Legendary Food and Legendary Service

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston