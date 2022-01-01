Go
Toast

Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate

Come in and enjoy!

2403 n state road 7

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 Wings$15.95
Golden crispy wings covered in your favorite sauces
LG Meat Lovers Pizza$25.95
LG 16" Cheese Pizza$17.95
Traditional recipe with homemade Sauce and premium Grande cheese.
(5)Kids Wing & Fries$6.95
5 of our golden fried wings with your choice of sauce.
MED Hawaiian Pizza$22.45
Fried Calamari$13.95
Calamari tender rings fried to perfection and served with our homemade sauce.
Quattro Pack$29.95
If you cant decide dont worry , we have your back . your choice of 4 personal pies , choose any of our specialty pizzas of cheese with 1 topping.
LG Parm Basil Waffles Fries$6.50
Potatoes cut in a grid shape, fried to a golden crisp.
SM Parm Basil Waffle Fries$3.75
Potatoes cut in grid shape fried to a golden crisp.
See full menu

Location

2403 n state road 7

Margate FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vo An Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scorpion Wings - Coral Springs

No reviews yet

The Best Wings & Tenders in Town!
Dare To Try?
Scorpion Wings POISON

Seoul Delights Korean BBQ - Coral Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dragon Pho - Coral Springs

No reviews yet

Dragon Pho Coral Springs is one of the most authentic, fresh & healthy Vietnamese cuisine in South Florida. We strive to provide the best experience to our customers. The Freshness of our product is the key to our success. We offer a variety of delectable fresh dishes and friendly customer services.
Our food is gluten free and we also have a nice selection of flavorful vegan dishes. We are shaping the way people experience life through the ability for you to build your own dishes. We have the courage to create experiences that go beyond our guests’ expectations. Come see us and find out about all the delicious treats we have for you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston