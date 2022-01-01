Go
Annesso Pizzeria

Modern Pizza, Old School Technique
Annesso is about the art of hand crafted pizza along with warm hospitality in a comfortable, yet vibrant and social atmosphere.
We source the best flour we can find, allow our dough to mature over multiple days, and carefully hand form each pizza as it is ordered. Our menu also includes Italian-Inspired antipasti, vibrant salads, and locally sourced seasonal veggie dishes to compliment our pizzas.
The Annesso bar program shares the same philosophy as the kitchen with its made-from-scratch cocktails and carefully curated beer and wine lists

Popular Items

Kale$13.00
avocado, seeds and grains, ricotta salata, lemon vinaigrette
Spicy Caesar$13.00
little gem, parm, croutons
Americano$19.00
vodka sauce, pepperoncini, onion, fontina, mozz, sausage, AP ranch
Funghi Misti$18.00
mixed mushrooms, mozz, taleggio, sottocenere, thyme
Parm Fries$10.00
fresno chili oil, aioli
Margherita$16.00
tomato sauce, mozz, basil
Pepperoni$18.00
tomato sauce, mozz, oregano
Cacio E Pepe$17.00
ricotta cream, black pepper, pecorino
AP Ranch$1.00
Pepperoni + Jalapeno$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozz, oregano, honey
8484 N. Friant Rd.

Fresno CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
