Annette

Wood-Fired, Seasonal Cuisine.
2501 Dallas Street • $$

Avg 5 (6405 reviews)

House Mafaldine$17.00
morels, ramps + parmesan
Kid's Burger$10.00
A-la-carte burger; Housemade English Muffin + 7x Wagyu Beef Patty.
Spring Onion Gratin$16.00
taleggio, shallot + lemon
Roasted Half Chicken$30.00
escarole + px sherry vinegar.
The Annette Burger$18.00
The Annette Burger + Fries:
7x Waygu Beef Patty on a Housemade English Muffin, with Chow Chow Sauce, Sour Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese.
Please select a side!
Comes with a side of Roasted Garlic Aioli.
Wood-Fired Pork Tenderloin - $35$35.00
new potatoes, creamed spinach + basil chimichurri
Deviled Eggs$4.00
One Egg, split, with Romesco + Chive
Fries$8.00
Fries with Roasted Garlic Aioli
Butter Lettuce + Tarragon Salad$15.00
Butter Lettuce Salad with Tarragon + Buttermilk Vinaigrette, Ricotta Salata, Sunflower Seed Brittle + Pickled Shallots
This salad comes with the vinaigrette on the side. Please let us know if you'd like it dressed.
House Popcorn$4.00
Garlic, Onion + Nutritional Yeast.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2501 Dallas Street

Aurora CO

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
