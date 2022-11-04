Annex 25
The Annex 25 will embrace individuality, creative expression and will awaken your soul! So relax in comfort, sip on cocktails, taste warm tantalizing tapas, listen to a myriad of musical talent and gaze at the art with your family and friends. You will realize the Annex 25 is not just a place to go it is an experience.
TAPAS
25 E Main Street
25 E Main Street
Westfield NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
