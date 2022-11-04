Go
Annex 25

The Annex 25 will embrace individuality, creative expression and will awaken your soul! So relax in comfort, sip on cocktails, taste warm tantalizing tapas, listen to a myriad of musical talent and gaze at the art with your family and friends. You will realize the Annex 25 is not just a place to go it is an experience.

TAPAS

25 E Main Street

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating

Location

25 E Main Street

Westfield NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

