TFB Catering

Conway Social Club

In 1907, the Sayres, Scheid & Sweeton clothing store was established at 28-30 East King Street – a space that the local newspaper at the time described as "one of the handsomest in the city." The 3-S store weathered a disastrous fire and various shifts in fashion trends over the course of its lengthy 82-year residence, holding fast to its promise to deliver high quality garments and attentive service up until closing its doors in 1995.

In November 2019, the 2nd floor at 28 East King Street debuted as CONWAY SOCIAL CLUB – a new food and beverage experience that's meant to serve as a reprieve from the bustle and distraction of the every day.

Drawing inspiration from the service-forward ethos of the venerable 3-S store along with the diverse taste experiences our team has enjoyed at bars and eateries from across the globe, Conway Social Club is dedicated to the provision of inventive cocktails and fare that are as thoughtful and interesting as they are approachable and delicious.

