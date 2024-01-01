Annie's Fish & Fixins - 981 Central Dr NW Suite 140
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
981 Central Dr NW Suite 140, Concord NC 28027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mi Isla Island Cuisine - 325 Mcgill Ave Nw # 4
No Reviews
325 Mcgill Ave Nw # 4 Concord, NC 28027
View restaurant
Livy’s Neapolitan Pizzeria - Concord
No Reviews
325 McGill Avenue Northwest Concord, NC 28027
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Concord
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #10 Kannapolis
4.4 • 2,897
6097 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027
View restaurant