Chicken salad in Anniston
Anniston restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Angel Cakes Creamery and Café
Angel Cakes Creamery and Café
4422 Mcclellan Blvd, Anniston
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Seasoned grilled chicken on top of a bed of lettuce blend with tomatoes, shredded cheese blend, and a corn and black bean blend.
|Chicken Salad Platter
|$10.50
Our Homemade Chicken Salad on top of a bed of fresh crisp lettuce then garnished with cucumber slices, bell pepper slices, tomato slices and grapes. Served with a side of crackers.