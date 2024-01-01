Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Anniston

Go
Anniston restaurants
Toast

Anniston restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Angel Cakes Creamery and Café

4422 Mcclellan Blvd, Anniston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$10.00
Seasoned grilled chicken on top of a bed of lettuce blend with tomatoes, shredded cheese blend, and a corn and black bean blend.
Chicken Salad Platter$10.50
Our Homemade Chicken Salad on top of a bed of fresh crisp lettuce then garnished with cucumber slices, bell pepper slices, tomato slices and grapes. Served with a side of crackers.
More about Angel Cakes Creamery and Café
Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar image

 

Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar - Rack & Roll Anniston

917 Noble Street, Anniston

Avg 4.4 (1664 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar - Rack & Roll Anniston

Browse other tasty dishes in Anniston

Cheese Fries

Nachos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Anniston to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (252 restaurants)

Newnan

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Douglasville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (252 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (531 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston