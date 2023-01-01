Nachos in Anniston
Anniston restaurants that serve nachos
Angel Cakes Creamery -
4422 Mcclellan Blvd, Anniston
|Chili & Cheese Nachos
|$5.75
Tortilla chips with Nacho Cheese Sauce and no bean chili. Comes with a side of salsa or sour Cream.
|Deluxe Chicken Nachos
|$7.00
Tortilla chips with Nacho Cheese Sauce, seasoned all white meat chicken, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and jalapenos. Comes with a side of salsa and sour Cream.
|Nachos with Cheese
|$3.75
Tortilla chips with Nacho Cheese Sauce. Comes with a side of salsa or sour Cream.