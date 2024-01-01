Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Anniston

Go
Anniston restaurants
Toast

Anniston restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Angel Cakes Creamery and Café

4422 Mcclellan Blvd, Anniston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Deluxe Quesadilla$7.50
This is an upgrade from our Chicken Quesadilla. We have added grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and jalapeno's to make this one extra special. Comes with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
Let's one up the cheese quesadilla by adding on seasoned grilled all white meat chicken. Comes with a side of salsa and sour cream
Steak Deluxe Quesadilla$9.25
A Classic Quesadilla kicked up a Notch with shaved sirloin added. Don't forget about all the cheesy goodness. Comes with a side of Salsa and Sour cream as well.
More about Angel Cakes Creamery and Café
Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar image

 

Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar - Rack & Roll Anniston

917 Noble Street, Anniston

Avg 4.4 (1664 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$9.49
More about Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar - Rack & Roll Anniston
Map

More near Anniston to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (241 restaurants)

Newnan

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Douglasville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (241 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (904 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (770 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (513 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston