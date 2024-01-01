Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Anniston

Anniston restaurants that serve tacos

Angel Cakes Creamery and Café

4422 Mcclellan Blvd, Anniston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco$5.00
2 Taco's with your choice of Seasoned Ground Beef or Seasoned Chicken. On a hard corn shell or soft flour tortilla. Topped with Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. Want salsa or sour cream or hot sauce let us know.
Please carefully check over the Modifier and choose your taco shell option. Want additional tacos you can add up to 2 additional at a discount.
More about Angel Cakes Creamery and Café
Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar image

 

Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar - Rack & Roll Anniston

917 Noble Street, Anniston

Avg 4.4 (1664 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$11.99
Fish Tacos$11.99
Tequila Lime Steak Tacos$11.99
More about Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar - Rack & Roll Anniston

