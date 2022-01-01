Go
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry

Come out an enjoy one of the best Fish Fry’s in Cleveland hosted by the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

2187 W. 14th

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baked Cod Dinner$12.00
8 oz cod loin, baked in lemon butter, served with rice pilaf, and our vegetable medley.
Beer Battered Fried Fish Dinner$15.00
Three massive pieces of house-made beer battered fish, served with crispy French fries, coleslaw, two hush puppies, and tartar sauce.
Tiropita$1.50
Thin layers of buttered pastry filled with feta cheese, hand made.
Fish Tacos Dinner (2)$8.00
Two Fish Tacos
Clam Chowder$3.00
Cup of homemade clam cowder
Mac & Cheese$4.00
6 oz cup of homemade mac & cheese
Rice Pudding$2.00
Pierogies$5.00
Cleveland's classic comfort food. Two cheese and potato pierogies topped with sautéed onions and served with sour cream.
Baklava$3.00
Spanakopita$1.50
Thin layers of buttered pastry filled with fresh spinach and feta cheese, hand-made
See full menu

Location

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
