Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry

Prosperity Social Club

Residing in an original 1938 barroom, Prosperity Social Club is open to the public, being a social club only in a figure of speech, behavior and attitude; a tip of the hat to a past era. Prosperity Social Club offers a full-service bar, great microbrews, classic and specialty cocktails, affordable wines, patio and indoor dining, takeout, a friendly staff and an eclectic clientele. Its sophisticated, tavern-style menu even accommodates vegetarians. It’s a true Cleveland experience.

