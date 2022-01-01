Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Anoka

Go
Anoka restaurants
Toast

Anoka restaurants that serve burritos

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

7988 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wet Burrito Lunch$10.49
A medium flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
Creamed Burritos$13.99
Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
Creamed Burrito$9.99
A ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

7533 Sunwood Dr #110, Ramsey

Avg 4.4 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, egg, bacon and sausage, diced potatoes, and pico. Served with hash browns and paprika aioli
More about Kitchen Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Anoka

Pad Thai

Wontons

Quesadillas

Tacos

Rice Soup

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Rice Soup

Map

More near Anoka to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston