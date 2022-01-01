Burritos in Anoka
Anoka restaurants that serve burritos
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
7988 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey
|Wet Burrito Lunch
|$10.49
A medium flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
|Creamed Burritos
|$13.99
Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
|Creamed Burrito
|$9.99
A ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.