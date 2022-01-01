Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Anoka

Anoka restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Pizza Man

231 E Main St, Anoka

Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Pizza Man
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

7988 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$14.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

