Grilled chicken in Anoka

Anoka restaurants
Anoka restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

7988 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Yucatan Grilled Chicken$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

7533 Sunwood Dr #110, Ramsey

Avg 4.4 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Cobb$16.00
Mixed greens, corn, avocado, red onion, bacon, tomatoes, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, served with Green Goddess dressing
More about Kitchen Table

