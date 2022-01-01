Potstickers in Anoka

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers (6x) image

 

Bamboo Village - Anoka

737 W. MAIN ST, ANOKA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potstickers (6x)$4.95
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
Club 300 image

 

Club 300

300 E Main St, Anoka

Avg 5 (1 review)
Pot Stickers Steamed$7.00
