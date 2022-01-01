Potstickers in Anoka

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Anoka restaurants that serve potstickers
Bamboo Village - Anoka
737 W. MAIN ST, ANOKA
No reviews yet
Potstickers (6x)
$4.95
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
More about Bamboo Village - Anoka
Club 300
300 E Main St, Anoka
Avg 5
(1 review)
Pot Stickers Steamed
$7.00
More about Club 300
