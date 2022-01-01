Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Anoka

Go
Anoka restaurants
Toast

Anoka restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

7988 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Rellenas$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Pancho Quesadilla$4.99
A cheese quesadilla with a choice of one side.
Kitchen Table image

SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

7533 Sunwood Dr #110, Ramsey

Avg 4.4 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla (cheese only)$6.00
