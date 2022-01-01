Quesadillas in Anoka
Anoka restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
7988 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey
|Quesadilla Rellenas
|$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
|Pancho Quesadilla
|$4.99
A cheese quesadilla with a choice of one side.