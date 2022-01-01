Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Anoka

Go
Anoka restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Anoka
  • /
  • Sweet Potato Fries

Anoka restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Bamboo Village - Anoka image

 

Bamboo Village - Anoka

737 W. MAIN ST, ANOKA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
More about Bamboo Village - Anoka
Kitchen Table image

SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

7533 Sunwood Dr #110, Ramsey

Avg 4.4 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries (Savory)$6.00
More about Kitchen Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Anoka

Chicken Rice Soup

Chicken Tenders

Potstickers

Egg Rolls

Chicken Wraps

Wontons

Quesadillas

Pad Thai

Map

More near Anoka to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston