Anoka Hardware Store
Need a hammer? Come on in. We have plenty of tools and a whole lot more.
201 Jackson St Ste 101
Location
201 Jackson St Ste 101
Anoka MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ambi Wine Bar
Wine. Dessert. Bites. Beer.
Club 300
Come in and Enjoy
The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House
We offer a brunch menu as well as High Tea Service.
Misfits Saloon
Come in and enjoy!