Anonymous Eats

Donate meals to hospitals, shelters, soup kitchens, police and fire departments and we'll deliver. Please call us for more information.

3701 Kirby Dr.

Popular Items

Breakfast Croissant$7.25
Quiches$7.25
Pita Wrap$9.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
American Greek$11.75
Chicken Souvlaki$5.25
Pound Cake$4.75
Lunch Special of the Day$17.95
Kotopita "Chicken Pot Pie" Greek style served with roasted veggies and Caesar salad.
Cafe Latte$4.00
Iced Caramel Macchiato$4.50
Location

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
