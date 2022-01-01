Go
Toast

Another Plucking Chicken Joint

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

320 W. 21st. Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)

Popular Items

#10 BYO Steakburger Combo$8.79
Two thin sirloin steakburger patties topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Mayo, mustard, and ketchup packets available upon request. Comes with a 20 oz drink, and your choice of wedges or crinkle cut fries.
Crinkle cut fries$1.92
Sauce
#1 Big Bird$14.23
Comes with 6 chicken fingers, potato wedges, coleslaw, 3 sauces (choice), toast, and a 32 oz. drink.
#3 Henny Penny$8.79
Comes with 3 chicken fingers, potato wedges, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.
#5 Chicken Little$7.14
Comes with 2 chicken fingers, potato wedges, 1 sauce (choice), and 12 oz. drink
Potato Wedges$1.92
25 Fingers$39.60
25 chicken fingers and 5 sauces (choice)
#2 The Clucken$10.44
Comes with 4 chicken fingers, potato wedges, coleslaw, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.
Mac cheese$1.92
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

320 W. 21st. Street

Clovis NM

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Something Different Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Something Different Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

St. Bernard Farm

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House

No reviews yet

In-house micro-brewed beer served with fresh, handmade, from-scratch beer-infused food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston