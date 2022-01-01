Go
Enjoy the safety and convenience of Anoush To-Go! Feast your eyes on our new To-Go menu available for delivery or pickup perfect for any group large or small.

109 E Harvard Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tzatziki$8.00
Greek Yogurt Dip with cucumbers and garlic.
Anoush© Crispy Chicken Sliders$14.00
Fried, breaded organic chicken breast served on Hawaiian rill with pickles and Honey-Srirachi Aioli.
BabagAnoush$8.00
Fire-roasted eggplant dip. An Anoush Classic...
Hummus$8.00
Traditional chickpea & tahini spread.
Beef Lule$13.00
Served with Rice, Grilled Tomatoes & Peppers.
BBQ Plate$14.00
Choice of beef or chicken BBQ. Served with Rice, Grilled Tomatoes & Peppers.
Chicken Wings$9.00
Fried to perfection, offered with a variety of flavors.
Classic Mediterranean (8-10)$325.00
The Anoush favorite for decades (almost 4... to be exact).
(Bread not included)
French Fries$5.00
Seasoned to perfection.
Short Rib Sliders$15.00
Cabernet-braised short rib, cheddar, relish, Hawaiian Roll.
Location

109 E Harvard Street

Glendale CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
